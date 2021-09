TFI — a nonprofit providing foster care services and care in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas — has announced Laney Uphoff as the new Director of Foster Care. Laney was elevated from her previous employment as a Foster Care Supervisor for TFI. She has served as a social worker for 17 years and has experience in child welfare, mental health, managed health care, family services, medical social work, disability, advocacy, program development and management. Throughout Laney’s years of experience and schooling, she has studied the complex effects of individual, families, supervision, groups, systems and how they affect each other.