Iggy Azalea Joins the Celebrity Vegan Makeup Trend with Launch of Totally Plastic at ULTA

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in all kinds of face masks over the last year, including a slew of tie-dye varieties, crystal-encrusted options, and even one bearing her nickname (just in case you forgot who she was). While we never know what mask she'll wear next, we've noticed her reaching for this one-of-a-kind designer choice again and again — and you can get it on Amazon.