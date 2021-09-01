Iggy Azalea Joins the Celebrity Vegan Makeup Trend with Launch of Totally Plastic at ULTA
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea recently launched vegan and cruelty-free makeup line Totally Plastic at beauty chain ULTA. Azalea’s capsule collection, created in partnership with vegan cosmetics brand BH Cosmetics, is inspired by memories of Azalea’s teenage years in the 2000s with a nod to the glittery, frosted hues and high-shine lip glosses. BH Cosmetics is the first brand to collaborate with Azalea on a beauty line.vegnews.com
