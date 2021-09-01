Cancel
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore police seek missing teen

 6 days ago

KILGORE – Kilgore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman. According to our news partner KETK, Dakota Conert went missing between 12:30 and 1:30 Monday morning. The department said in a Facebook post that she left her apartment in a pickup truck and her family has not heard from her since. She was last seen wearing a gray quarter-zip jacket and shorts. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Kilgore Police Department, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

