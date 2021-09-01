Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

$24 or 2 for $40

moneytalksnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the best price we could find by $20. But! Order two and coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" will knock 'em down to $40 for an even greater low! Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay In Medium Grey Heather.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Knock Em Down#Medium Grey Heather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

15 Things That Are Free in September

September marks the transition from summer to fall, but don’t mourn the passing of those summer steals. Instead, get excited about all the upcoming fall deals!. From complimentary Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Starbucks beverages to gratis HBO and AMC+ programming, we’ve rounded up an array of delicious and entertaining freebies available in September.
TV & Videosmashed.com

Aldi Employees Are Begging You To Not Try This TikTok Checkout Hack

Aldi is a popular grocery store with many price-conscious shoppers because it's a great place to get quality goods at low prices. It's able to keep prices so low because it's a fairly no-frills store, focusing instead on providing the lowest prices possible by keeping all the bells and whistles to a minimum. One of the ways the brand does this is by having customers bag their own items, which frees up cashiers to move the line along as quickly as possible.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$9.99 for members

Ace Rewards members get the lowest price we could find by $8. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features 24-teeth anti-stick coating Model: DWA1714242.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$149 in cart

It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features brushless motor advanced overload protection Model: 2850-22CT.
InternetWISH-TV

How to make money on social media

Social media has grown to be a multi-billion dollar industry, and if you want a piece of the pot, Anne Aloha Ward, futurist growth scientist and social media expert, joined us today to share how you can make money using your online social platforms. Can your social media presence really...
BusinessThe Guardian

Google staff could see pay cut if they opt to work from home

Google employees could see their pay cut if they switched to working from home permanently in the wake of the pandemic, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. It is an experiment taking place across Silicon Valley, which often sets trends for other large employers. Facebook and Twitter cut pay for remote employees who moved to less expensive areas. However, Google’s pay calculator tool – which allows staff to see the effects of a move – suggests remote employees, especially long-distance commuters, could experience pay cuts without moving.
NFLhowtogeek.com

Google Still Wants to Be Your New Bank Account

Google has faced a somewhat rocky road with the launch of the new Google Pay app. But that’s not stopping Google from diving even further into the world of payments, as the company still wants to launch bank accounts. A Business Insider article talked about the issues facing the Google...
EconomyInc.com

Where to Start When It Comes to Naming Your New Brand

A question I get asked a lot by new business owners and even brand leaders is, "Where do I start when naming my company?" It is understandable that many new business owners, even those who have named a few companies before, are scared at the start of the naming process.
EconomyCanyon News

Sell Yourself Before You Sell A Service

UNITED STATES—Freelance work can be cut-throat – yet exceptionally rewarding. Content writing, for example, is considered to be one of the most lucrative business ideas of the year. But all freelancers know that the road to success is paved with setbacks, learning curves, and adaptation. Soon you realize the importance of selling yourself before you sell a service. That’s not a negative; it is part and parcel of being a freelancer selling a service. Below we will discuss how you can highlight your unique skill, impressive talent, and network to sell yourself and your services.
EconomyInman.com

Your branding is costing you money: Here's how to fix it

It might be tempting to keep using your existing brand, but going hyperlocal and having a highly niched branding strategy will give you a huge advantage when it comes to potential customers finding you — no matter where you meet them. Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month...
Technologymoneytalksnews.com

Welcome to the Metaverse

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. Imagine the internet coming to life. Instead of words on a screen, it’s a three-dimensional world. You don’t read it or watch it. You step into it. You become an avatar — a three-dimensional graphical representation of yourself — and interact with others in a virtual world.
AstronomySpaceRef

Juno's Fifth Jupiter Flyby

This 2017 enhanced-color image from the fifth Juno flyby of Jupiter shows a mysterious dark spot which seems to reveal a Jovian "galaxy" of swirling storms. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko Larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
towardsdatascience.com

A bonsai and an ellipse

I recently had to dive into the details of identifying ellipses in images. I must confess that I naively thought it would be straightforward. In various computer vision projects I worked on, I had to find circles and disks in images. An ellipse is a squashed circle, right? How hard can it be to go from a circle to a squashed circle? It turns out that conic sections (the family of objects an ellipse is an instance of) have some intricacies that we can ignore in the degenerate case of a circle.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Artful Intricate Handcrafted Rugs

Sean Brown is a Toronto-born artist and the Dream rug is the latest to join his label, Curves by Sean Brown. His handcrafted rugs are intricately done, with focus on the fine details throughout. The latest boasts an artful inspiration, referencing the iconic works of Picasso. The spotlight hits Picasso's...
InternetInman.com

Inman Handbook on realtor.com

Realtor.com keeps innovating and developing as a more relevant and tech-friendly platform. With both a robust website and mobile app, the portal offers almost unlimited potential alongside industry-leading options for optimization and outreach. Here’s what agents need to know to stay ahead of the curve. Kick off the fall with...
Home & Gardenmoneytalksnews.com

12 Tips to Avoid DIY Repair Disasters

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. The idea of saving hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of dollars when making home repairs is enticing. Surely you can repair those cracks in the wall, caulk around the bathtub, install a new toilet or change a light fixture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy