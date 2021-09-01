Cancel
Economy

Judge Expected To Rule On Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy

 6 days ago

A judge will decide the final fate of Purdue Pharma, the drugmaker behind OxyContin, in a bankruptcy court on Wednesday. A coalition of state attorneys general oppose the bankruptcy because of how it would shield the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma, from further prosecution for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Economytheintelligencer.com

Editorial: Blood money

All the justice money can buy: That’s what the billionaire Sackler family gets in a settlement deal over its role in the devastating opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain has approved a deal that shields the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from all future lawsuits in exchange for their $4.5 billion share of a $10 billion payout.
Lawpsychologytoday.com

An Unjust World? The OxyContin Case

More than 500,000 people in the United States have died from opioid drug overdoses, and millions more suffer from opioid addiction. The Sackler family agreed in the legal settlement to pay $4.5 billion to victims but is practically released from any possible liability. This settlement shatters people's “just-world belief,” the...
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

Judge Approves Plan To Dissolve Purdue Pharma

NEW YORK – A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a settlement deal to dissolve Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller Oxycontin. It will be reorganized and will continue to manufacture opioids, while also making overdose reversal medications. Purdue Pharma’s former owners, the billionaire Sackler Family, will pay out...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
LawNPR

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma won immunity from opioid lawsuits today. In exchange, they will pay more than $4 billion, with much of that money going to help people and communities suffering from addiction. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain issued the landmark ruling in a federal bankruptcy court in New York. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann was listening and is here now.
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Medical & BiotechSFGate

Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Sacklers to Exit From Complex Purdue Bankruptcy With Billions (3)

The Sackler family made billions of dollars on Purdue Pharma LP ’s blockbuster painkiller OxyContin before their name was tarnished by a staggering public-health crisis in the U.S. Now they’re quitting the drug business as part of the company’s bankruptcy settlement, which will allow them to largely preserve — and potentially grow — the bulk of their fortune, an estimated $11 billion.
The Independent

Purdue Pharma to pay billions over opioid crisis but owners get immunity in bankruptcy deal

The owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will get immunity from future lawsuits under a potentially $10bn plan approved by a federal bankruptcy judge.The Sackler family will give up ownership of the company and contribute $4.5bn, and in return, they will be shielded from civil lawsuits over the company’s role in the opioid crisis that killed a half-million over the past two decades.They would not be given immunity from any criminal charges that may be brought forward in the future.Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy two years ago facing about 3,000 lawsuits from individuals, hospitals, unions, local governments and states...

