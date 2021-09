While there may be some distinctions between regions, there are a few general rules when it comes to learning how to care for trees. “As an example, in the Pacific Northwest, we have different trends in weather and our climate is quite different from say, Colorado or Virginia, so this will change depending on your specific needs,” says Lisa Tadewaldt, an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture and co-founder of Urban Forest Pro, a tree care company based in Portland, Oregon.