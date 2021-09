Joel P. McKenzie has been named technical director of the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, the oldest performing arts organization in the city of Winston-Salem. McKenzie, who holds a BFA in production design (scenic lighting) for theater, dance, and film from the University of New Mexico, worked with the UNM theater department and as UNM’s Popejoy Hall as a production manager in collaboration with Broadway Across America on such popular shows as Book of Mormon, Cinderella, Matilda, and Wicked. He also worked on lighting, scenic, and sound design for numerous community theater and film and television productions throughout Albuquerque and Santa Fe, including such acclaimed series’ as Better Call Saul, Graves, and Night Shift.