Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars claim Tyron Johnson after Chargers waive WR

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUsfc_0bjbO8fN00
Tyron Johnson Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are using their No. 1 waiver priority on a young wide receiver. Tyron Johnson will join the Jags’ 53-man roster via waiver claim, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

Johnson flashed as a Chargers rookie last season, but the Bolts included him on their list of Tuesday cuts. Johnson did not advance at all on the waiver wire and will head to the rebuilding Jaguars. This likely will not be the Jags’ lone waiver claim Wednesday.

Jacksonville cut ties with a host of wideouts Tuesday, including Phillip Dorsett, Laquon Treadwell and Devin Smith. In Johnson, Urban Meyer‘s team will have a younger talent joining the likes of D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault.

During a season in which both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams dealt with injuries, Johnson contributed to Justin Herbert‘s rise. The Oklahoma State product averaged an impressive 19.9 yards per catch, hauling in 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Jaguars#American Football#Wr#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLJaguars.com

Official: Jaguars claim Johnson, sign 13 players to practice squad

JACKSONVILLE – A week of movement continued Wednesday. The Jaguars, one day after trimming their roster to the league-mandated 53 players, continued to shape the roster in preparation for the 2021 regular season – claiming wide receiver Tyron Johnson from waivers and signing 13 players to the practice squad. Johnson...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants News & Rumors: Sterling Shepard Trade? Saquon Barkley Injury Update + Ryan Santoso Traded

New York Giants rumors and news today include the latest on Saquon Barkley. Will the Giants’ start running back be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season? The Giants have traded kicker Ryan Santoso and we’ve got the trade details of the Panthers-Giants deal. But are the Giants done dealing? Could WR Sterling Shepard be next on the trade block? New York Giants news focuses on an injury update for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are hoping Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1 and he’s made his return to team drills in Giants training camp.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLBleacher Report

Realistic Landing Spots for WR John Brown After Raiders Release

It's not exactly a great sign that veteran wide receiver John Brown has been let go by two teams in a six-month span, but the two-time 1,000-yard speed receiver asked to be released this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The 31-year-old is an...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR waived by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, they also had another former Alabama receiver on the roster — Robert Foster. Foster had been playing well this preseason, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they were waiving Foster...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys claim Will Grier after Panthers waive quarterback

The Cowboys have claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). Grier missed the cut in Carolina, but he’s now found a spot on Dallas’ 53-man roster. The Cowboys now have three QBs on the roster with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Grier. That doesn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy