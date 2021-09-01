Cancel
Cursed To Golf is a "golf like" that's also a roguelike with over 80 holes

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, Cursed To Golf is not the calendar title I've given to my partner's yearly company party, although it could be. It's a "golf like" game that's also a roguelike where you move around the world by slapping shots and staying under par. I may disagree with Chuhai Labs' belief that golf is inherently fun and comprehensible, and yet somehow I sure do like where they've taken this dreaded sport. What a trick shot! Chuhai Labs introduce the foundations of purgatory golf in their new trailer here and it actually doesn't look like torture.

