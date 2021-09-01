Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nike turns Kevin Durant’s KD14 basketball shoe into a wearable work of art

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has tapped the artist Ron English to tinker with the KD14, turning the basketball sneaker into something cartoonish for its first collaborative release. English has retooled the KD14’s strap, which just came back to Kevin Durant’s line after a seven-year absence, into a sculpted wing with even more going on than you see at first glance. Turn to the sneaker’s medial side and you’ll see that the wings are like hair for an alien-like figure with massive eyes. There’s also more than meets the eye on the upper’s knit pattern, which could pass for a floral pattern but reveals smiley faces and skulls upon further glance.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Of Art#Puma#Crocs#Party Animal#Kd14 Collaborations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Why People Hate On Kyrie Irving: "People Don't Like Kyrie Because He Wanted To Leave Cleveland And He Wanted To Leave Boston..."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial players among players and media personalities. He has been featured in the media countless times over missing games during the regular season, and there were other incidents that people reported on, such as his confrontation with Dennis Schroder. While Kyrie Irving may...
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Nike Just Dropped a Trendsetting Campaign With Serena Williams

There’s hardly a more recognizable or significant athlete than Serena Williams, who has dominated both on the tennis court and as an entrepreneur for as long as most of us can remember. She’s dabbled in the fashion world with her launch of S by Serena, but she’s now shifting gears, with the launch of an inclusive campaign with Nike that’s been a long time coming—and that’s guaranteed to sell out.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video

The Golden State Warriors are eager to welcome back Klay Thompson after two seasons of inactivity. Thompson last saw action in Golden State’s Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The plan is for him to make his long-awaited comeback on Christmas Day against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. When he’s not on […] The post Nets forward Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s workout video appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy