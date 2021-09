Disclaimer: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided us with a free copy of this Blu-ray/DVD that we reviewed in this blog post. The opinions we share are our own. “When Shao Kahn’s Outworld barbarians terrorize Earthrealm, Lord Raiden is determined to put an end to the carnage once and for all. This leaves one option: a final Mortal Kombat tournament for the future of Earthrealm – win it or lost everything. Raiden’s elite fighters Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and a few new faces kick the action into overdrive as they go head-to-head with Outworld’s most bloodthirsty warriors. The stakes could not be higher. But deep in the Netherrealm, an unspeakable scheme by the malevolent Shinnok unfolds, threatening to obliterate existence as we know it. The universe is watching, and it’s winner take all!”