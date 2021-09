2021 has been a blockbuster year for IPO activity in the US with no signs of slowing down, says GlobalData. In the first seven months of 2021, US IPO activity thrived after a lackluster market environment in 2020, says GlobalData. According to the leading data and analytics company’s Deals database, there were 791 IPO listings registered with aggregate deal value of $212.5bn in the first seven months of 2021 on US stock exchanges. Compare this to the 188 listings with a deal value of $63.7bn in the corresponding period in 2020, and we see an outstanding increase of around 320% in listings and 233% in value.