Toughest job in golf? Why Jay Monahan’s post is near the top of the list

By Alan Bastable
Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to mock Jay Monahan, just because he decided to side with his star player over his overserved fans. On Tuesday, the commissioner laid down the law: you may not yell Brooksie at Bryson DeChambeau, no matter how many Michelob Ultras (official beer of the PGA Tour) you have consumed. A commissioner’s first responsibility is to the players, their playing opportunities, their working conditions, their sensitivities. Their paydays.

