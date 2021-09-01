Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I Really Love Lizzo's Acknowledgment of How Much She and Lil Nas X Enjoy Ruffling Feathers

By Kelsey Garcia
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo wants everyone to recognize the significance of Lil Nas X's very existence in the pop space. "Do people realize what's happening? I have never seen anything like this in my entire life," the singer said during a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. Though the two artists have yet to collaborate professionally, they have been seen mingling at many award shows in the past.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 18

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feathers#Acknowledgment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lil Nas X's Love Life

Lil Nas X has always been pretty private about his love life. After the "Old Town Road" star publicly came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019, fans started wondering who his significant other was, but could not find any information. Then, a few months later, Lil Nas X revealed that he was seeing someone.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Shares Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X has made a stunning announcement to the world, telling his fans that he's expecting a bundle of joy in a few weeks. After trolling Drake and remixing his cover artwork with a dozen pregnant men, Lil Nas X has announced that he's "expecting," revealing his due date in the caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Lizzo's “Rumors” Braids Were 43.5 Feet Long

Lizzo's new look is breaking records — literally. In her new video for her single "Rumors," a collaboration with Cardi B, the musician wore extremely long braids that measured up as a whopping 43.5 feet long and required four people to carry!. The video, which features imagery inspired by Greek...
CelebritiesPopculture

Lil Nas X Reveals 'Effortless' Relationship With New Boyfriend

Lil Nas X is reveling in his new relationship. The Grammy winner, 22, opened up about his "effortless" new romance in an interview with BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine Thursday, saying it was "one of the best" relationships he's ever been involved in. While the "Old Town Road" singer isn't quite ready to release the identity of his boyfriend, he did let it slip that he was about to head out on a date with him "right after this interview."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Opening up about his love life in a new magazine interview, the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker has the 'feeling' that his new boyfriend 'is the one'. AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is madly in love. The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, has revealed in a new magazine interview that he is currently in a relationship with "someone special."
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Is Ready to Give Birth to His New Album in Hilarious 'Pregnancy' Pics

Lil Nas X has got a bun in his oven in a new set of teaser photos posted to his social media on Thursday (Sept. 2). In a post to his Twitter, the rapper shared photos of himself, decked out in a long, white lace robe, a flower crown and a bouquet of white roses, holding what looked like his own pregnant belly. Spoofing on pregnancy announcement posts, Lil Nas captioned the post, letting his fans know the exciting news. "SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," he wrote. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."
RecipesPosted by
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Love Life: 'Found Someone Special Now'

Lil Nas X has revealed he is finally in love after having good and bad relationships in the past. The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was featured in Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue. In an interview with the outlet, he said he "had some good boyfriends and some bad ones."
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce Turns 40: Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish & More Wish Star Happy Birthday

It’s Beyonce‘s 40th Birthday and the well-wishes are flooding from worldwide. The singer’s impact is undeniable and it’s being celebrated in earnest by her musical peers. Apple Music and Harper’s Bazaar have released respective montage videos featuring many a major name. All with the same intent: toasting to Queen Bey.
Celebritiespower953.com

It's a... 'Montero?' Lil Nas X jokes that he's pregnant with his first album

Lil Nas X would like to tell the world that he's pregnant -- with his first album, Montero. Taking to social media on Thursday, the 22-year-old rapper put on a convincing fake baby bump to star in an over-the-top maternity photo shoot, which included flowing outfits, flower crowns and bouquets of flowers. The slideshow even included a fake ultrasound.
CelebritiesComplex

Kid Cudi Tells Lil Nas X He’d Love to Work With Him (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/2, 12 p.m. ET: Well, that was quick. Lil Nas X announced Monday night that the deluxe edition of Montero will feature a collab with Kid Cudi. “Im there,” Cudi responded, adding they need to “have our boys @takeadaytrip set it up!”. Take a Daytrip looped in Dot da...
MusicVice

Lil Nas X is bringing 2000s era drama back to music

There’s an art to great pop music and an art to selling an album. Lil Nas X, arguably one of the few real provocateurs operating on a Billboard dominatrix level of popularity, has nailed them both. Yesterday, he spoke to People magazine -- an American celebrity mag known best for their wedding scoops and similar announcements -- revealing photos that showed him resplendent in a serene California garden, wearing a billowing white outfit and flower crown with a baby bump on show. He was pregnant, he said, with his forthcoming album, Montero.

Comments / 0

Community Policy