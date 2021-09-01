A Rustic-Style Contemporary Home on 35 Acres of Meadow in Colorado Seeks $4.5M
Horse River Ranch in Gunnison, Colorado, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by LIV Sotheby's International Realty. About five minutes outside of Gunnison, Colorado, sits an idyllic ranch-style estate surrounded by pristine fields as far as the eye can see. Every inch of Horse River Ranch was built by master craftsmen, with custom, solid-wood cabinets and doors of French oak throughout. The boundless great room features 22-foot ceilings and glass doors that open to a fabulous patio with a ceramic fireplace.www.dwell.com
Comments / 0