Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Chic Ranch-Style Living Awaits Near San Diego for $6M

dwell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovenant in Rancho Santa Fe, California, is currently listed for $5,785,000 by Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Awake each day as if you’re on vacation at this private and serene home in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Covenant was completely remodeled in 2018 and transformed into a spectacular residence with all its amenities on one, free-flowing level. Features include fold-away walls of glass, high ceilings, abundant windows, and seamless indoor/outdoor connection. Tropical-style landscaping and fruit trees, a pool with a raised spa, two outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, and a separate casita with its own bath make this estate perfect for gathering friends and family.

www.dwell.com

