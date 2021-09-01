Britney Spears’s Lawyer Says She “Will Not Be Bullied or Extorted” by Father Jamie as He Delays Stepping Down From Conservatorship

Tom Holland celebrated Zendaya’s birthday on Instagram with a very special, and unusually public, display of affection. On Wednesday, the actor commemorated his Spiderman co-star and rumored girlfriend’s 25th birthday with a mirror selfie of the two of them on set. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” he captioned the shot. In the image, Holland wears his spandex Spiderman bodysuit while Zendaya, also in costume, cozies up behind him with a huge smile on her face and a camera held up to one eye. Speculation the two Marvel stars are more than just friends has been going on for years, but those rumors were rekindled in early July after they were spotted kissing in a car. Since then, they’ve also been photographed eating dinner together and even attending a friend’s wedding.