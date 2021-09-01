Britney Spears’s Lawyer Says She “Will Not Be Bullied or Extorted” by Father Jamie as He Delays Stepping Down From Conservatorship
Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, agreed to remove himself from his daughter’s conservatorship in early August. But according to the court documents he filed in response to the pop star’s lawyers’ request for his resignation, he’s not actually willing to abdicate that position until Britney’s estate makes payments to cover his attorneys’ fees and other various charges.www.vanityfair.com
