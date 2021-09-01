Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Film Review: Civil Rights Doc Examines the Personal and the Political

By Ronda Racha Penrice
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fascination with Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s complex friendship got a boost from pop culture over the last year or so: Theirs was a central relationship in Regina King’s debut feature “One Night In Miami,” and it was also highlighted in the EPIX series “The Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker. As interesting as these portrayals are, truth is often more compelling than fiction, which is exactly what Netflix’s provocative documentary “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” illustrates.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Cornel West
Person
Zaheer Ali
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Regina King
Person
Cassius Clay
Person
Elijah Muhammad
Person
Ilyasah Shabazz
Person
Marcus Garvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Civil Rights#Epix#Purdue#Georgia Tech#The Black Legion#Negro#The Nation Of Islam#American#Usc#Black Muslims#Melchisedek Supreme#Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Combat Sportsamomama.com

Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Wins 1st Pro Boxing Match — Meet Proud Parents Rasheda & Bob Walsh

Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest boxers of all time. Now, his grandson Nico Ali Walsh is set to continue his lasting legacy as his boxing career took off on a good note. One can hardly talk about boxing without mentioning Muhammad Ali. There have been many boxers to grace the ring, but Muhammad was one of a kind. He was known for his skillfulness and trash talks, and many knockouts.
SportsWNET New York

Muhammad Ali: The New Ken Burns Documentary

The new documentary Muhammad Ali by Ken Burns premieres Sunday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Universally regarded as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century, boxer Muhammad Ali captivated fans with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. At the height of his fame, he challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases, and notions about the roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.
Combat Sportstvinsider.com

‘Muhammad Ali’: Ken Burns Says the Boxing Icon’s Story Is More Relevant Than Ever

Among his many filmmaking talents, Ken Burns has a knack for timing. A docuseries in 2021 on Muhammad Ali means telling the tale of “the greatest athlete of the 20th century, whose life intersected with every theme we’re wrestling with today,” says Burns of the three-time heavyweight boxing champion, who died in 2016 at 74 after a 30-plus-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Among those themes: “Politics and war, religion and faith, race, sports and the way sports reflects us in so many ways.”
NFLBoxingNews24.com

How Many Know of the “other side” of Big Mouth Muhammad Ali?

By Ken Hissner: Just think if the bicycle of Cassius Clay was not stolen? He would not have taken up boxing for sure. He came from parents of a loving mother they called “Bird” and a not so nice sign painter father. There have been half a dozen amateur boxing...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Sir Michael Parkinson reveals what dad told him to do to Muhammad Ali

Sir Michael Parkinson's dad asked "why didn't you thump him?" when the broadcaster sought his advice following his on air row with Muhammad Ali in 1974. Sir Michael Parkinson’s late father asked “why didn’t you thump him?” following his notorious row with Muhammad Ali in 1974. The pair had a...
NFLFanSided

EDITED — DO NOT POST — 4 ways Muhammad Ali was ahead of his time as an athlete

Muhammad Ali was ahead of his time and here’s four reasons why. Muhammad Ali captivated the boxing world. His charismatic and brash style was like nothing the world had ever seen before. The way he boxed, defended, moved side-to-side, and countered was the stuff of orchestral proportions. His career was a microcosm of a true hero, spokesperson for human rights, and most importantly, the aura of holding the title as the “baddest man on the planet.”
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Former Vallejo resident Mario L’Esperance recalls meeting Muhammad Ali

Mario L’Esperance may have taken more than a few punches during his amateur and professional boxing career, but for former Vallejoan will never forget twice meeting Muhammad Ali, subject of the latest Ken Burns’ documentary unveiled on PBS Sept. 19. “The first time was just after he got sick and...
Combat SportsFanSided

5 greatest boxing moments from the career of Muhammad Ali

Boxing great Muhammad Ali will be remembered in a four-part documentary by Ken Burns. Here’s a look back at Ali’s five greatest moments in the ring. Muhammad Ali is nicknamed ‘The Greatest’ for a reason. He was electric in the boxing ring and transformative and world-changing outside of it. On Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c filmmaker Ken Burns debuts a new four-part documentary titled Muhammad Ali on PBS.
Celebritiesazpbs.org

Muhammad Ali

Filmmaker Ken Burns follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it. At the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases, and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Chicago Artist Honors Muhammad Ali

While Rahmaan Statik was signing his newest work in Little Village recently, a man driving by honked in approval and raised his fist, echoing the gesture made by Muhammad Ali in Statik’s mural. “Muhammad Ali is the athlete equivalent of an artist. And he was an artist,” says Statik, equating Ali’s verbal play—“float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”—to early rap.
Moviesreportertoday.com

Muhammad Ali Performance & Movie September 8th

Adults and families, bring your blankets and chairs for a full night of Muhammad Ali. At 6:30, Living Literature, now celebrating its 25th year, will present a 30 minute Readers Theatre version of the book Becoming Muhammad Ali written by James Patteson and Kwame Alexander. This presentation is performed by actors Marlon Carey and Phoenix Williams. Both actors have appeared previously in Living Literature’s programs for the Reading Across Rhode Island.
Atlanta, GAMiami Herald

Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali doc is based on Ga. professor’s book

In the early 1960s, firebrand preacher Malcolm X and boxing phenom Cassius Clay became close friends, a fascinating relationship that fell apart and never was repaired before Malcolm X was killed by an assassin in 1965. That relationship is explored in detail in a new Netflix documentary coming out Sept....
Louisville, KYPosted by
CBS News

Sportswriter Dave Kindred reflects on 300+ interviews with Muhammad Ali

In 1966, sportswriter Dave Kindred was a young reporter on the copy desk of the Louisville Courier-Journal in Kentucky. "One day, one of the bosses came in and said, "Clay is in town. Go find him," said Kindred. Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Clay, was a Louisville, Kentucky native. Two years before, Ali had won the world heavyweight championship at age 22.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Netflix's Blood Brothers Trailer Explores Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali's Friendship and Fallout

A prestiege picture, Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali is an upcoming documentary from Netflix and the trailer for the story of the friendship between two of the most iconic and important figures in Black American history has just been released. The special combines archive footage alongside interviews with family and friends of the pair, and delves into the first meeting of brash boxing legend Ali and Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam's most recognized leader, as well and exploring how their relationship developed and how over time they went from being friends to going separate ways due to their shifting ideals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy