‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Film Review: Civil Rights Doc Examines the Personal and the Political

The new documentary Muhammad Ali by Ken Burns premieres Sunday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Universally regarded as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century, boxer Muhammad Ali captivated fans with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. At the height of his fame, he challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases, and notions about the roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.