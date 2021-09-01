Cancel
Lexington, SC

Two more Lexington One schools move to e-learning as COVID cases rise in district

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 5 days ago

On Wednesday, September 1, two more schools in Lexington School District One announced they will be transitioning to e-learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Beginning Thursday, September 2, 2021, Pelion Middle School and White Knoll Middle School will go to virtual classrooms. Students at both middle schools are tentatively scheduled to return to face-to-face classrooms on Monday, September 13.

Lexington One reported 21 active cases of COVID-19 among students with 162 students in quarantine at Pelion Middle School and 3 active cases of COVID-19 among staff with 7 staff members in quarantine.

At White Knoll Middle, 48 students tested positive for COVID-19, 458 are quarantined; 1 staff member tested positive and 4 are in quarantine.

Last week, the district announced that Centerville Elementary was going back to remote learning.

Also on Sept. 1, DHEC reported 5,152 new total cases of COVID-19, 86 new deaths (73 confirmed, 13 probable), and a percent positive of 17.3%.

