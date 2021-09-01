Cancel
New York City, NY

A Quintessential Soho Loft in New York City Asks $4.5M

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loft on Greene Street in NYC is currently listed for $4,300,000 by Sotheby's International Realty, Downtown Manhattan Brokerage. Situated in the heart of Soho on a picturesque, cobblestoned block between Spring and Prince streets, this authentic loft is on the 4th floor of a pet-friendly cooperative designed by Henry Fernbach in 1883, and it was formerly home to Greene Street Recording Studio of Public Enemy and Sonic Youth fame. Its many charms include a rear-facing terrace and lovely architectural details such as original wood columns and beams, walls of exposed brick, hardwood floors, soaring 11-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows on both the eastern and western sides of the loft.

