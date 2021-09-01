Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox September Preview: It can’t possibly get worse, right?

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good thing about a team having a bad month is that, at the very least, the month has to come to an end. The bad play doesn’t, but a month only lasts a finite, predetermined amount of time. Considering this past month of August, which somehow could have actually been much worse, it’s good to know it can’t last forever. The Red Sox had easily their worst month of the season in August, going 12-16 and bringing their record down to 75-59 on the season. Shoutout to Rich Mann and grnmtnsoxfan in the comments of the August preview for coming closest to the correct prediction, both going with a 13-15 guess for the month.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Race#Fenway#The Red Sox#The White Sox#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox sign big-armed reliever Michael Feliz

When it comes to risk vs. reward, the signing of Michael Feliz seems light on the former and potentially heavy on the latter. The Red Sox have inked the 28-year-old reliever to a minor-league deal, with the plan to send Feliz to Triple-A Worcester. Feliz has 222 big-leagues appearances under...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Twins Series Preview

The Twins came into this season expecting to be among the best teams in the American League, but instead find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum. Down. The Twins actually were playing solid baseball after the trade deadline despite trading off a could of their best players, but they’ve hit a snag more recently. They lost all three games against the Yankees this past weekend and have lost four of their last five overall.
MLBBoston Globe

Preview: John Gant scheduled to start for Twins at Red Sox

John Gant is expected to start for the Twins Thursday night following a 9-6 Red Sox loss Wednesday evening. Minnesota Twins (55-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-56, third in the AL East) Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT. PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-7, 3.77 ERA,...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Devers getting hot could be huge development for Red Sox

There may be no more encouraging words to Alex Cora's ears than these: Rafael Devers is about to get hot. Devers was hardly the story after a 12-2 bludgeoning of the Twins on Thursday, not with Chris Sale hitting 98 mph and throwing an immaculate inning, or Bobby Dalbec launching two home runs and driving in seven, or Kyle Schwarber continuing his mastery of the strike zone with a double and four walks while sneaking in his debut at first base, or even Matt Barnes escaping the ninth inning unscathed in his first low-leverage appearance.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins can’t overcome shaky Griffin Jax start in 11-9 loss to Red Sox

The Twins left for their East Coast trip riding high. They had won consecutive series against three of the best teams in the American League, as well as one against Cleveland. Jorge Polanco had played hero in three of their past four games before leaving, contributing to three walk-off victories. But the momentum from that week quickly wore off.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Twins, Previewing Cleveland

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, where we give you the latest on what happened in the most recent Red Sox series as well as a look ahead to the next series on the docket. Today, we look back at a three-game set against the Twins and ahead to three games with Cleveland coming up.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins can't keep pace with Red Sox, lose fourth in a row

BOSTON – As habits go, falling behind by six runs is a bad one for baseball, especially for a team that hasn't overcome such a deficit since 2018. But for the fourth straight game, the Twins foundered to a half-dozen-run deficit on Tuesday, then tried to fight their way back against some long odds. That they eventually brought the go-ahead run to the plate was remarkable; that they lost anyway, seemingly inevitable.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Greenville’s infield hogs the spotlight

Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Hunter Renfroe Returns For Middle Game

The Red Sox will try to collect their second consecutive win Saturday night when they host the Rangers. Boston snapped its losing streak Friday thanks in part to a productive outing from Chris Sale. Alex Cora will send out another left-hander for the middle contest of the three-game set. Eduardo Rodriguez will look to keep it rolling after throwing a six-inning gem against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday.
MLBOver the Monster

Ryan Brasier will be thrown right into the fire

The Red Sox are dealing with depth issues right now on a couple of different spots on the roster, but the bullpen is currently most glaring. Already a group with a little bit of extra spotlight just given the leverage in which they typically play, the microscope has only grown more intense as options have dwindled. As of this writing, it appears at least Matt Barnes, Martín Pérez and Josh Taylor are dealing with COVID issues; Barnes and Pérez have tested positive while Taylor was ruled a close contact during Monday’s game. Throw on top of that some regression back to the mean and/or declining play due to overuse, and the bullpen is quite frankly a mess.
MLBSalem News

Duran's time to come, but Sox can't afford patience

BOSTON — Jarren Duran is going to be a big part of the Red Sox future, but at least for now it looks like he won't remain a part of the present. Duran was sent down to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday after a roller coaster five weeks in the big leagues. The promising rookie had several moments of pure electricity, showing off the speed and athleticism that made him one of the top prospects in baseball. Between those moments, however, the 24-year-old struggled to adapt to major league pitching and often seemed in over his head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy