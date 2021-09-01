Red Sox September Preview: It can’t possibly get worse, right?

The good thing about a team having a bad month is that, at the very least, the month has to come to an end. The bad play doesn’t, but a month only lasts a finite, predetermined amount of time. Considering this past month of August, which somehow could have actually been much worse, it’s good to know it can’t last forever. The Red Sox had easily their worst month of the season in August, going 12-16 and bringing their record down to 75-59 on the season. Shoutout to Rich Mann and grnmtnsoxfan in the comments of the August preview for coming closest to the correct prediction, both going with a 13-15 guess for the month.