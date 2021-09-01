Make the brave choice to lead a simpler, eco-friendly life, pope says

The first time I read Julian of Norwich’s Revelations of Divine Love, I was in college. My takeaway was that instead of providing this medieval English anchoress with pen and paper, her contemporaries should have gotten her psychiatric care. I found her theology strange, unsettling, disturbing, and even a little disgusting. She seemed obsessed with and craving suffering. She was also (grotesquely, I thought at the time) engrossed by the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross. In her mystical visions, Jesus did not only willingly endure in the Passion for sinners, he desired to suffer even more for us. She explains, “He very affectionately said these words, ‘If I could suffer more, I would suffer more.’ . . . For if he could suffer more, he would, even if it were not necessary.” My copy of Revelations of Divine Love stayed on my shelf for over a decade. But when I returned to it, my experience was very different—because in the meantime, I had become a mother.