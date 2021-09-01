Cancel
Environment

Make the brave choice to lead a simpler, eco-friendly life, pope says

By Catholic News Service
vermontcatholic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople should change the way they eat, travel and use natural resources, energy and products so they minimize their harm to the Earth, Pope Francis said. “Let us pray that we all will make courageous choices, the choices necessary for a simple and environmentally sustainable lifestyle, taking inspiration from our young people who are resolutely committed to this,” the pope said.

Pope Francis
Justin Welby
#Christian#Anglican#Spanish
Scotland
Vatican City
