Vans Launches “Vans World” Skatepark Experience in the Roblox Metaverse
Roblox and Vans have announced the launch of “Vans World,” an interactive experience created by Vans on Roblox. With the launch of this exclusive Roblox experience, Vans is the first brand to bring skateboarding, fashion, and community together in one experience, providing fans with the Vans shoe customizer to create their own unique style, and full skate shop to build their perfect board. Four Vans silhouettes will be available for fans to customize, purchase, and wear in the experience.www.ballerstatus.com
