School Closures Due To COVID-19

Added by hcorson on September 1, 2021. Two schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are now closed to in-person learning. Ketchikan High School in Southeast Alaska is the latest school to close. The delta variant, that is said to be more transmissible, is causing many school closures. The Ketchikan High School principal announced Tuesday that the high school closed at 10:45 in the morning and all students were sent home. A second school in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has closed to in-person learning as well. Butte Elementary School in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District is closed to in-person education for this week after more than 20 new cases were identified within 7 days. Butte Elementary will operate under remote learning for the week- and make a decision to return on September 6th. The school was notified of additional positive COVID-19 cases impacting the school. Ketchikan High School was closed in accordance with the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District’s Strong Start mitigation plan. The statement says the school should be closed for at least 24 hours if multiple cases that are not linked to each other are identified in a school. The district’s plan states that students will be learning in-person regardless of the district-wide risk level and the number of positive cases in the community at large. Another principal of Glacier View School also released on Monday that the school building would close and transition to online learning from Tuesday through Friday.