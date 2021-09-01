Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Tour Championship: Dark Horses

By Richard McCusker
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the Tour Championship. My three dark horses were Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Tringale. Higgs finished -10 in a tie for 38th, McNealy finished -2 in a tie for 63rd, Tringale finished -5 on a tie for 52nd. Overall not the best week for dark horses, in a tournament that had no cuts. This week is the final tournament of the season until the new one starts with the fall swing.

progolfnow.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

140K+
Followers
330K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse#The Tour Championship#The Pga Tour#Ga#Draftkings#Dnp#Sg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
Golfblackchronicle.com

Patrick Cantlay gets OK from Tiger Woods to use his caddie

JERSEY CITY, N.Y. — Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, is back between the ropes for Patrick Cantlay — for one week at the Northern Trust. Cantlay’s regular caddie, Matt Minister, is out because of COVID-19, and so Cantlay reached out to LaCava, who lives approximately two hours away in Connecticut.
GolfSports Illustrated

Patrick Cantlay Defends Bryson DeChambeau and Says He Would Give Away PIP Money

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 FedEx Cup purse, payout: Tour Championship prize money distribution from $46 million playoff pool

The 2021 Tour Championship concluded Sunday with Patrick Cantlay finishing one shot ahead of Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs and capture the $15 million grand prize. Cantlay, who won the BMW Championship in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau just last week, captured back-to-back events to end the 2020-21 PGA Tour season and is now the leader in the clubhouse for player of the year honors.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Blonde Bombshell Goes 7-1 With Impressive Win

Australian boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges continues to make waves in boxing with another win back to back last weekend. Bridges scored another solid win which could see her back in a rematch with Shannon Courtenay later in the year. Here is the fight:. (Hat tip DAZN YouTube) The Bridges phenomenon...
GolfBleacher Report

FedEx Cup Winner 2021: Patrick Cantlay's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Patrick Cantlay is the 2021 FedEx Cup champion after withstanding a stiff challenge from Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship from Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club. Cantlay started the tournament at 10-under by virtue of beginning the weekend first in the FedEx Cup standings. He went 11-under during the tournament to finish 21-under overall, one stroke better than Rahm's 20-under mark.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Who Should Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup Picks Be?

The automatic players for this year’s Ryder Cup matches are on the team, mostly. Now U.S. Captain Steve Stricker is faced with the agony of picking six more to complete the squad. Someone could flow into or out of the last couple spots with good finishes at the Tour Championship....
GolfESPN

Joaquin Niemann sprints to fastest round on record at East Lake Golf Club

ATLANTA -- Joaquin Niemann had nowhere to be on Sunday, but he decided to play the final round of the Tour Championship as if he were in a hurry. Niemann, playing first and alone because Brooks Koepka withdrew on Saturday with a wrist injury, raced around East Lake Golf Club in one hour and 53 minutes on Sunday. He teed off at 11:40 a.m. and was finished some 30 minutes prior to the leaders teeing off.
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay maintains narrow lead at Tour Championship, while Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas linger

ATLANTA—After Justin Thomas missed his five-foot par putt on the 18th hole, slipping from 16 under to 15 under, he fielded questions from the media stoically, with just a hint of irritation. As he stood in front of the microphone, a hanging TV showed Patrick Cantlay hitting a 23-footer on the 18th green to finish the day at 20 under, two shots clear of Jon Rahm and five ahead of Thomas. In a way, it was a two-shot swing, just with players in different groups; Thomas could have been as close as three shots, and now the hill he had to climb on Sunday had become much higher. He fielded the last few questions, walked away, and before he had left the stage, the anger bubbled over and he shouted a pair of expletives at no one in particular.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship leaderboard breakdown: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm in front seeking $15 million prize

The 2021 Tour Championship has been all about two golfers for the entire week, and they're the same two golfers who on Sunday will play in the final pairing for the third consecutive round. Patrick Cantlay (-20) and Jon Rahm (-18) both shot under par again on Saturday and are beginning to lap the field as they seek the grand prize that comes with winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GolfGolf Digest

Could Kevin Na steal a Ryder Cup pick? He's making one hell of a case to captain Steve Stricker

ATLANTA — Just as you don’t pick a wife based on who looked best at last night’s party, you don’t make a Ryder Cup decision based on one tournament. Playing well at this week’s Tour Championship certainly cannot hurt the cause, but U.S. captain Steve Stricker will take a wider lens; he’ll consider a player’s body of work over the last year, how his game fits the course, whether he can handle Ryder Cup pressure, whom he might partner with. Resisting the urge to act on impulse or recency bias is part of any decision-maker’s job description.

Comments / 0

Community Policy