2021 Tour Championship: Dark Horses

ATLANTA—After Justin Thomas missed his five-foot par putt on the 18th hole, slipping from 16 under to 15 under, he fielded questions from the media stoically, with just a hint of irritation. As he stood in front of the microphone, a hanging TV showed Patrick Cantlay hitting a 23-footer on the 18th green to finish the day at 20 under, two shots clear of Jon Rahm and five ahead of Thomas. In a way, it was a two-shot swing, just with players in different groups; Thomas could have been as close as three shots, and now the hill he had to climb on Sunday had become much higher. He fielded the last few questions, walked away, and before he had left the stage, the anger bubbled over and he shouted a pair of expletives at no one in particular.