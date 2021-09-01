2021 Tour Championship: Dark Horses
Before I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the Tour Championship. My three dark horses were Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy, Cameron Tringale. Higgs finished -10 in a tie for 38th, McNealy finished -2 in a tie for 63rd, Tringale finished -5 on a tie for 52nd. Overall not the best week for dark horses, in a tournament that had no cuts. This week is the final tournament of the season until the new one starts with the fall swing.progolfnow.com
