Biden’s Conundrum: How to Pressure the Taliban Without Hurting Afghans

By Michael Hirsh
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan was showered in U.S. and international assistance that amounted to nearly half of its GDP. Now, delivering a stern message to the triumphant militants, U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders are shutting down most of it. The United States is freezing Afghan reserves, and the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have announced they will also suspend aid, as have major Western powers like Germany.

