Mazda3 Hatchback's turbo option adds some excitement to the lineup

Benchmarking within the automotive industry is nothing new. Rather than engineer the vehicle that a manufacturer thinks its customers want, using a model that's already thriving as a barometer during the development process can give you an advantage. It's why Porsche is still viewed as the dynamic benchmark for sports cars. In fact, Ford even benchmarked the Mustang Mach-E crossover against the Porsche Macan. But the latest vehicle to be spotted in the possession of Ford isn't a Porsche at all and raises numerous questions. It's none other than the rugged Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro.