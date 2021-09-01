Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

"Have You Lost Weight?" Is Not a Compliment

By Lora Grady
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout 2021, Good Housekeeping will be exploring how we think about weight, the way we eat, and how we try to control or change our bodies in our quest to be happier and healthier. While GH also publishes weight loss content and endeavors to do so in a responsible, science-backed way, we think it’s important to present a broad perspective that allows for a fuller understanding of the complex thinking about health and body weight. Our goal here is not to tell you how to think, eat, or live — nor is to to pass judgment on how you choose to nourish your body — but rather to start a conversation about diet culture, its impact, and how we might challenge the messages we are given about what makes us attractive, successful and healthy.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Exercise#Fashion Influencer#Good Housekeeping#Gh#The University Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Drink Can Quadruple Weight Loss

A weight loss drink that is very easy to incorporate in the daily routine. Drinking a low-sodium vegetable juice can quadruple weight loss, research shows. People in the study who drank one or two glasses of vegetable juice each day lost four times as much weight while dieting. A vegetable...
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

Why You Should Always Shower After Your Sweat Session

Does it seem like it’s suddenly trendy not to bathe? If you’re one of the people who are considering trying out this trend… STOP and don’t walk… RUN to the shower at least if you just hit the gym!. You’ve recently heard celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ashton Kutcher and Mila...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
WorkoutsPosted by
Woman's World

The One Exercise You Need to Do to Fend Off Age-Related Muscle Loss and Weight Gain

As we get older, we’re all aware that we may need to make a few changes to keep our bodies fit and injury-free. While you may have considered walking or swimming more stay in shape, when was the last time you thought about strength training as a way to prevent signs of aging? It may be scary for some, but there’s no time like the present to add resistance moves to your weekly routine.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: A Supplement That Reduces Belly Fat

A natural supplement for weight loss that is found in many healthy foods. Taking certain supplements has been shown by research to increase weight loss. Inulin, a natural fibre available as a supplement, can even quadruple weight loss, one study has found. Inulin is a fibre found naturally in many...
Weight Losscentralrecorder.com

Pawn Stars Corey Harrison Talks Weight Loss And Health Issues!

“Chumlee kind of thought we were gonna be fat guys together forever or something, and once I lost a bunch of weight, Chumlee all of a sudden starts losing weight, too,” Corey recalled. “I’You know what? I’m proud of him. He did it all with diet and exercise, and lost almost 100 pounds.”
Weight LossPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

What is Cryotherapy and Should You Try It to Lose Weight?

Cryotherapy, also known as "cold therapy," is a popular treatment where you expose the body to extreme cold temperatures for about 3 to 5 minutes in the hopes that it benefits your health, stress, and ability to lose weight. Proponents of cryotherapy believe that it works to reduce inflammation, promote the burning of body fat, and help you have better quality sleep.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Sneaky Ways to Trick Yourself into Liking Exercise, Say Experts

Some people can't wait to hop out of bed each morning and begin working out. For the rest of us, exercise doesn't quite come as naturally. In which case, you might be able to blame your genes. A 2020 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a certain gene mutation can affect cellular oxygen intake, which in layman's terms suggests carriers run out of breath faster and find cardio harder to perform than others.
Reno, NVTODAY.com

'Attaining a quality of life': Woman loses 87 pounds in 1 year with small steps

Last year, JoDee Castello examined her life and felt like she needed to change. She was unhappy in an abusive marriage and wanted to set a better example for her daughters. “I wasn’t walking in the things that I talk about,” the 32-year-old sales professional from Reno, Nevada, told TODAY. “It felt hypocritical just sitting there with these two beautiful young women telling them that women can do anything but I had just fallen to the wayside.”
Weight Losskiss951.com

Your Personality Could Be Keeping You From Losing Weight

We are all obsessed with losing a few lbs. Well if you’re having a hard time shedding the weight, it might come down to your personality type. According to The Daily Mail, researchers in Australia have discovered what they say is the secret to losing weight and it all comes down to personality. After studying more than 250-thousand people, experts with the Australian scientific agency CSIRO have identified six main personality types, with each benefiting from a different form of diet. Study authors say understanding which category you fall into could be the key to maintaining a healthy weight. The six diet personality types are:
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Most Unexpected Barrier To Weight Loss

Weight loss is hard enough without this surprising barrier. People trying to lose weight often face criticism from their own family, surprising research shows. Losing weight is hard enough without loved ones failing to be supportive. Women criticised by their family about their weight ended up putting on more weight,...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

This 30-Minute Workout for Women Over 50 Will Help You Lose Fat and Build Muscle

Getting or staying in shape at a certain age can often prove to be more than challenging. After 50, hormonal changes alter the way our metabolism works and how our bodies store fat. But menopause fitness coach and trainer Kate Rowe-Ham says that keeping fit after menopause is far from impossible — you just have to adjust how you exercise and choose a workout that’s right for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy