Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer and art for Paolo Sorrentino’s upcoming The Hand Of God. The latest from the maker of Oscar winner The Great Beauty will world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival on September 2. It then releases in select cinemas in Italy on November 24, followed by the rest of the world on December 3 and on Netflix on December 15. Check out the powerful teaser above and the new poster below. For the film, Sorrentino returned to his hometown to shoot what is billed as his most personal story yet, that of a...