The internet has remained undefeated for years. And the internet will remain undefeated for years to come. Why? Because everyone is at the mercy of whatever the internet wants. In this particular era, the appetite is for a new challenge, primarily taking place on TikTok. The "milk crate challenge" is dominating social media and sending up innumerable red flags for insurance companies across the world. While internet trends come and go, this one is so dangerous that TikTok has made a rare statement on the matter and banned the hashtag associated with it.