LITTLE ROCK – Dove season opens September 4, and many hunters will gather at a field of a friend or family member to enjoy the kickoff to hunting season. Others will be paying to hunt a prepared field they found through social media postings or the corkboard at the local feed supply store. Regardless of the destination, now’s the time for a little extra legwork to make sure your hunting year doesn’t begin with a blunder. Be sure to check the field you plan to hunt now to ensure baiting has not taken place.