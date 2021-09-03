What to do this weekend around the Tampa Bay area

Happy September, Tampa Bay! Labor Day weekend is finally here. And, while it almost always feels like a continuous vacation living in Florida , here’s what fun events you can expect to get into this weekend.

Friday, September 3

🍻 Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Now - October 31

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Included in admission, tickets vary

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays v. Twins

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

Saturday, September 4

🐟 Day of Discovery

8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

The Florida Aquarium, Tampa

Tickets $10+

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays v. Twins

4:05 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🤠 Thomas Rhett

7:30 p.m.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tickets $49+

Sunday, September 5

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays v. Twins

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

📽 Summer Classics: The Lost Leonardo

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

🍺 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Kickoff Bar Crawl

4 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

American Social, Tampa

Tickets $15+