Auryn Quartet Disband After 40 Years Together

theviolinchannel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German-based Auryn Quartet has played their last-ever concert at the Mondsee Musiktage on August 27, after four decades together. While the group was studying with the Amadeus Quartet in Cologne during the 1980s, they agreed that they too would aim for a 40-year career to match that of their mentors.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ende
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#String Quartet#German#The Amadeus Quartet#The Grosse Fuge
