Greetings from the Weekly’s headquarters at the corner of Fremont & Williams in Seaside. As you know better than most people, we here at the Weekly have turned in the past year to our readers for financial support for the first time in our history. You answered that call and in return we have bestowed on you the lofty title of Weekly Insider. One of the ways we want to make sure you know that we appreciate your support is to offer a bit of a behind-the-curtain view of things taking place at the company. This monthly newsletter is one way we hope to do that.