VC Artists Receive OPUS KLASSIK Awards

Myaskovsky: Cello Sonatas Nos 1 & 2; Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade. Liliana Kehayova (cello), Kristina Miller (piano) Place the two works for cello and piano by Myaskovsky’s good friend Prokofiev side by side – also from circa 1911 and the end of the 1940s – and you’ll hear much greater contrasts, though both composers were compelled to produce pure lyricism in the wake of the Stalin-ordained show trials against ‘formalism in music’. Generous melody is the keynote of both sonatas here. The D major opening of the First Sonata puts a wide, arching cello melody in the spotlight and the ending of the work, returning to its roots, is equally lovely. What comes in between is more conventional, and more typical of Myaskovsky in the angsty moments; the second movement could do with a bit of pruning.