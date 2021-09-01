State & Union: 1st day of September — Haervest-monath

Today is the first day of September and Labor Day is this coming weekend. Add to that some timely cool weather and it’s tempting to say that fall is here. p.m.Not quite. We’re still more than three weeks away from the actual end of summer as the autumnal equinox — the official start of fall — arrives at 3:20 Wednesday, Sept. 22. That’s the astronomical start of fall here in the Northern Hemisphere, the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us.