He will succeed Toshiyuki Kamioka, who held the post since 2016 and first conducted the New Japan Philharmonic (NJP) in 1988. Yutaka Sado’s 2023 appointment will make him the fifth music director of the orchestra since it was founded in 1972 by Seiji Ozawa. Before his directorship begins, Sado will serve in an advisory position as music director designate of the NJP, effective as of April 2022.