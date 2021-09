Monday I was traveling and I listened to talk radio hosts. They honored the 13 service members who lost their lives on Aug. 26 in Afghanistan. It was a great tribute to heroes. I then learned why many are opposing masks, COVID vaccinations, and mandates (school and work) to the point that it discourages many from even wear masks or being vaccinated. Their arguments made no sense; they criticized public officials and others who are encouraging the practices that saves lives. They stated the percentage of children who have had COVID and lived. They completely ignored the 636,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID. Simple math shows that one out of 61 (1.64%) people in the United States who have had COVID died.