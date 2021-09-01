Marvel’s 'What If?' expands beyond its anthology beginnings

SPOILER WARNING: The following article features major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet had the chance to watch, proceed at your own risk!. The first two episodes of What If have been fairly straight-forward. They have both started with the plot of a single Marvel Studios film – namely Joe Johnston’s Captain America: The First Avenger and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy – and each made one slight tweak to the plot of the existing movie to tell a whole new story? For Episode 3, however, that idea goes totally out the window, as not only does it use three different blockbusters as a starting point, but the actual nature of the “What if… ?” is maintained as a mystery that doesn’t reveal its answer until the very end.