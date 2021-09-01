Cancel
A Total War Saga: Troy - Mythos Review

By Dashiell Wood
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of Epic Games’ Store exclusivity, the latest entry in the Total War Saga spinoff series, A Total War Saga: Troy, is finally hitting Steam. The launch of the new Mythos expansion pack aims to coincide with this rerelease and, after spending a couple of campaigns’ worth of time with the DLC enabled, I can safely say that Mythos, whilst far from flawless, is a solid addition that builds on some of the features of the base game and helps distinguish the game from its predecessors.

