Refined Plans for Modern Buddhist Temple Slated for Approval

5 days ago
socketsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been on hold over the past few years, the refined plans for a modern six-story temple to rise on the American Buddhist Cultural Society’s office and bookstore building parcel at 1750 Van Ness Avenue could be approved next week. In addition to a main shrine hall and meditation rooms,...

#Buddhist Temple#Buddhism#Art Museum#Volunteers#Som
