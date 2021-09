On Saturday evening, dozens of people were gathered for the grand opening of Section’s Builder’s Market. The new business works offers customers flooring and cabinets. “We do all kinds of flooring, whether hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile, we’re tile contractors. We do showers, custom showers, custom TileWare. We’re licensed through Alabama Homebuilders so we’re a licensed business. We also rent and flip houses, anything that you’re trying to do to renovate a home, that’s what we do. We do it on a budget that anyone can afford, and we give a lot back to the community,” co-owner Brandon Byrum said.