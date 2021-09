Skyrim Anniversary Edition will debut in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X, among others. In the set, apart from the game and the expansions, we will find 500 fan-made mods. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition debuts on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this November. Bethesda has announced the release of the next version of the 2011 game. Once again we will receive the base game along with the major expansions (Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Hearthfire). A new addition is the integration of over 500 fan mods that are available through the Creation Club and possible technical improvements to the game.