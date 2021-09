It took Jerry Cantrell nearly two decades to retrieve a guitar Eddie Van Halen had gifted him after it subsequently was stolen from the studio. On Wednesday (Sept. 1), the Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist summarized how he recovered the instrument that's one of two EVH gave him following Alice in Chains' supporting tour stint for Van Halen. Around a week earlier (Aug. 24), Cantrell announced his new limited-edition signature model axe with Gibson Guitars, a "Wino" Les Paul Custom.