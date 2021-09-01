SRAM Launches new HS2 Rotor

When it comes to e-bikes, full-suspension electric mountain bikes are where the fun’s at. They give you the confidence and the comfort to do things you wouldn’t attempt on most other e-bikes. But that comes at a high cost – as in a high price. Budget eMTBs may not pack the same punch or performance as the top-dollar versions, but bikes like the Paselec GS9 give us normies the chance to have some real fun on a full-suspension electric mountain bike without having to sell a kidney.