SRAM Launches new HS2 Rotor

By Lauren Jenkins
singletrackworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRAM has just announced the launch of a new MTB-specific rotor. The SRAM HS2 promises to improve performance, provide more power and dissipate heat more effectively. They are available in 160mm, 180mm, 200mm and 220mm diameters. Price-wise they range from £42 to £62. The all new SRAM HS2 Rotor is...

singletrackworld.com

Comments / 0

Sram, Mountain Bike, Hs2, Sram Hs2 Rotor, Centerline, Sram Gx Axs
