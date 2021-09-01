Cancel
Elton John Recruits Eddie Vedder, Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder for All-Star 'Lockdown Sessions' Album

By Andy Greene
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John has announced that his new album The Lockdown Sessions (out October 22nd) is a series of collaborations with a diverse group of artists like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj. He met many of these musicians while working on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, and they worked together on the LP during the last 18 months of the pandemic.

