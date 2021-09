Map a course to peep the leaves from these 10 perfect places to see fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. The anticipation of fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley is akin to a child’s anticipation of Christmas morning. Will there be a big gift this year, that is, the most vibrant colors imaginable? We can only wait and see, but while we wait, let’s make a plan so we’re ready to make the most of the gift!