The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Gets Showtime Documentary
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance will be chronicled in the new documentary The Show, out September 24th on Showtime. “The halftime show is the most-watched 12 minutes in television,” executive producer Jesse Collins says in the trailer above. “You just don’t want anything to go wrong.” The clip shows the massive undertaking of the production, from rehearsals to the moment the Weeknd stepped onstage on February 7th — which 100 million people tuned in to see.www.greenwichtime.com
