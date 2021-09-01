Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Gets Showtime Documentary

By Angie Martoccio
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance will be chronicled in the new documentary The Show, out September 24th on Showtime. “The halftime show is the most-watched 12 minutes in television,” executive producer Jesse Collins says in the trailer above. “You just don’t want anything to go wrong.” The clip shows the massive undertaking of the production, from rehearsals to the moment the Weeknd stepped onstage on February 7th — which 100 million people tuned in to see.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Jesse Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Television#Halftime Show#American Football#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicNME

Lorde’s MTV Video Music Awards performance cancelled

Lorde‘s scheduled performance at next weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards has been cancelled, organisers have announced. Set to take place next Sunday (September 12) at the Barclays Center in New York, marking the first time the awards have taken place at the venue, the VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Celebritiesmaryvilleforum.com

Lil Nas X turned down Euphoria role to finish debut LP

Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’. The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.
Musicimdb.com

Watch Lizzo and Cardi B Transform Into Greek Goddesses With "Rumors" Music Video

Lizzo and Cardi B are setting the record straight in their historical new music video. On Friday, Aug. 13, Lizzo dropped the music video for "Rumors," her first single as lead artist since 2019. The song also features a verse from Cardi B, who appeared with the "Truth Hurts" vocalist in the 2019 film Hustlers, and the two stars channel their inner Greek goddesses in the new spot. Lizzo, 33, doesn't waste any time addressing some of the drama that has surrounded her in the time since she recently became a household name. At one point, the Grammy winner sings, "My ex n---a, he blew it/Last year, I thought I would lose it/Rеadin' s--t on the...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years

Lizzo. Cardi B. Friday. Book it. After teasing fans earlier this month (Aug. 2) with the mysterious Instagram post, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” the 33-year-old pop singer revealed that she was referring to a new single that will feature Cardi B. The release was also confirmed by Cardi in...
MusicNME

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean to appear on new Belly album

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean are among the guests set to appear on Belly‘s new album, ‘See You Next Wednesday’. Belly took to Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share the front and back cover art for his upcoming record, which is scheduled to arrive on August 27 via XO Records/Roc Nation.
NFLarcamax.com

The Weeknd felt 'under pressure' before Super Bowl gig

The Weeknd felt under pressure before the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. The 31-year-old singer delivered a memorable performance at the Super Bowl in February, even though he had to stage the show at Raymond James Stadium in Florida amid COVID-19 restrictions. Asked if he felt under any pressure, he replied:...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Iconic 'She's A Bitch' Music Video

Missy Elliott blasted Hip Hop into the future with her innovative music videos during the late ’90s and early ’00s. Teaming up with famed directors such as Hype Williams and Dave Meyers, the Virginia-bred rapper remade rap videos in her own image with bugged-out treatments for songs including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On” and “She’s a Bitch.”
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Polo G Shares Video for ‘Black Hearted’: Watch

Polo G’s latest album Hall of Fame debuted at the number 1 spot upon release in June and spawned the smash single ‘Rapstar’. Since then, the album has performed consistently well on the charts, and the Chicago rapper was recently nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards, Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop video for ‘Rapstar’.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Belly Ft. The Weeknd, Nas “Die For It”

Fresh off the release of his See You Next Wednesday, Belly premieres the LP’s epic music video featuring The Weekend and Nas. Directed by James Larese, The Weeknd sings his eerie hook from television screens scattered across a post-apocalyptic world. Belly walks the streets of the burning city, while Esco appears from a demolished clock tower.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Showtime Flexes Its Documentary Muscle at Truth Seekers Summit

Industry leaders and cultural innovators came together at the inaugural Truth Seekers Summit, a festival highlighting the work of documentary filmmakers, journalists, and activists from around the world. The celebration — presented in partnership with Showtime — featured panels, keynotes, and Q&A’s with filmmakers like Errol Morris and Stanley Nelson,...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

The Weeknd Releases Alternate "Can't Feel My Face" Music Video

The Weeknd is celebrating six years of Beauty Behind the Madness with an alternate music video for “Can’t Feel My Face.”. In comparison to the original visual, the new video closely follows the themes of the 2015 single and chronicles The Weeknd’s sultry and messy relationship with a girl, portrayed by model Camille Rowe. The XO Records head surprised fans with the release, simply noting on social media, “can’t feel my face alternate video (6 years of BBTM).”
Beauty & FashionComplex

Charmaine Drops Glittering Video For “A Mi Manera”

Toronto-based rapper Charmaine has teamed up with Latin musician Valentino for her newest music video for “A Mi Manera.”. In a modern “9 to 5”-esque fashion, Charmaine plots to get revenge on her boss who dramatically fires her in the Justin Abernethy-directed video. Flanked by dancers, she schemes to get even while dressed in flashy, glam outfits, serving up look after look as she makes him pay. It’s a continuation of the signature campy, colourful style she’s become known for.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:
Musichotradiomaine.com

(NEWS) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

The nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Wednesday. Justin Bieber led the field with seven nominations including Artist of the Year for Peaches. Megan Thee Stallion is also up for Artist of the Year and she received six nominations. The VMAs will take place on Sunday, September 12th.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
MusicEDMTunes

See Who Ranks #1 For The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards announced its nominees today, with 14 gender-neutral categories. Of course, seven artists will compete for artist of the year. These include Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. There is a multitude of artists from all genres and some even have multiple nominations. The event will take place that the Barclays Center in New York on September 12th, at 8 pm. Catch it on MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW Network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy