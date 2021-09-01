Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Halep in US Open 3rd round, 1st time in 5 years

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrKTk_0bjbFLjg00
US Open Tennis Tennis fans wait out a rain delay during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1:25 p.m.

Simona Halep is into the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2016.

The No. 12 seed rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kristina Kucova at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where their match was moved after Naomi Osaka's opponent withdrew from their scheduled match.

Halep has won two Grand Slam titles but struggled at the U.S. Open. She lost in the first round in consecutive appearances in 2017 and 2018 and hadn't gone past the second round since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

She completed her victory under the closed roof while play was suspended again on the outer courts after rain returned.

___

12:45 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur had quick victories to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The ninth-seeded Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2. She could next face No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka, who reached her third U.S. Open final last year.

The 20th-seeded Jabeur routed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was the first player to reach the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic of Serbia withdrew for medical reasons.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play has started on the U.S. Open's outside courts after they were dried following morning rain.

No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev and 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were among the players who got started late after play was delayed on the courts that aren't covered.

More rain was expected throughout the day in the New York area on Wednesday.

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium both have roofs that can be closed.

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
58K+
Followers
68K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#The U S Open#Louis Armstrong Stadium#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Elina Svitolina knocks Simona Halep out of US Open

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina swept past former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep into the quarter-finals of the US Open. Ukrainian Svitolina is yet to drop a set this fortnight and recovered from a break down to take the first against the 12th seed. Halep hit back from one break down in...
TennisBBC

US Open 2021: Simona Halep beats Camila Giorgi to reach round two

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Former world number one Simona Halep made a winning return to Grand Slam...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Simona Halep brushes aside injury concerns to reach US Open third round

Simona Halep shrugged off her recent injury anguish to advance to the third round of the US Open for the first time in five years with a straight-sets win over Kristina Kucova.The former world number one and two-time grand slam champion had been forced to miss this year’s French Open and Wimbledon with a calf injury and a series of other concerns.But despite playing with heavy strapping on her thigh, Halep was in dominant form as she swept aside the Slovakian lucky loser 6-3 6-1.Halep said in her on-court interview: “I have to admit I am more confident, because before...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Leylah Fernandez stuns Angelique Kerber to reach US Open quarter-finals

Leylah Fernandez admits she has had to pinch herself after she booked her spot in the US Open quarter-finals.The Canadian, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday, followed up her stunning third-round win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out a second former champion in the shape of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.She came from a set and a break down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 and continue an excellent tournament for the teenagers.Fernandez had never gone past the third round at a grand slam before and she is enjoying the moment.“I did have to pinch myself a little...
SportsThe Big Lead

Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
Sportslive5news.com

Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For the 4th time in her career, Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Lowcountry advanced with a 2nd round win over Sorana Cirstea on Thursday night, 7-5, 6-2. With the win, Rogers will now face the top seed...
TennisDaily Star

US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.
TennisPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: 3-time US Open runner-up Azarenka wins opener

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka has moved into the second round, winning the final 11 games to beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0. Azarenka, seeded 18th, trailed 4-1 in the opening set but then...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Osaka takes Slam win streak to 3rd round

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Fernandez was one of five teenagers to reach the second round. Osaka, the defending champion, is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam. Women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and the three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013, 2020) takes on ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza. Men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, faces Pablo AndÃºjar. Medvedev is trying to take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title. He's yet to drop a set. It's a battle of the qualifiers when Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk. They are part of a group of five qualifiers to reach the third round. It's the most in the U.S. Open since 1984 and most to reach any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.
Tenniswhtc.com

Tennis: U.S. Open day seven

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Leylah Fernandez continued to impress at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the teenagers storming into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. Alcaraz, 18, beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 to become the youngest men’s...
TennisJanesville Gazette

The Latest: French Open champ Krejcikova tops Muguruza in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Garbiñe Muguruza does not like the way her loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the U.S. Open ended. Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 6-5 in the second set, then took her time between points in...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy