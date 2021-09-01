Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Boston, VA

Daniel Moss looking to capture his first-career NASCAR track championship Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Moss has never won a NASCAR track championship but the Danville, Virginia resident is looking to change that in Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway. “I’ve been trying to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship since I started racing,” Moss remarked....

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
Danville, VA
Sports
South Boston, VA
Sports
City
Nathalie, VA
City
South Boston, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Ad Nerds Media#Orange County Speedway#South Boston Speedway#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Finishes 23rd at Darlington

A seven-race stretch of strong runs came to an end Sunday night for Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team as they struggled to a 23rd-place finish in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. DiBenedetto started the 500-miler at NASCAR’s original superspeedway from 30th place, the...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Custer Finishes 11th at Darlington

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-115):. ● Cole Custer started 31st and finished 22nd. ● The HaasTooling.com Demo Day Ford driver wasted no...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Southern 500

Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Overcome Challenges to Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway. "I’m proud of everyone on the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy team tonight. To get a top-10 after all of the challenges we faced is a really good night and shows how hard this team works. We started off the race a little too free in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, so we pitted during the first caution for adjustments, which really helped our handling issues. Even though we started from the rear, we were able to race our way into the top-10 before finishing the stage 13th. We lost a little something in Stage 2 after the 18 came down on us. We got some fender damage that affected our handling the rest of the night. We also had a bad vibration in the second half of the stage and it took all we had to stay on the lead lap. It was great get a top-10 after a rough few weeks. I just wish we could have seen what we could have done without that body damage because the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy was fast tonight.”
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Briscoe Perseveres for 19th at Darlington

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-115):. ● Chase Briscoe started 24th and finished 27th. ● Just four laps into the race, Briscoe radioed...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Early Incident Leads To Struggle At Darlington

Derek Kraus had a fast No. 19 NAPA AutoCare /NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Tundra at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, but that speed was wiped out after getting sandwiched into the wall early in the race. The damage to the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Tundra made for an up-and-down day that resulted...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Sellers wins sixth career South Boston Speedway track championship, scores ninth SBS win with victory in final points race of the season

Saturday was a night of double celebration for Peyton Sellers at South Boston Speedway. The Ringgold, Virginia resident checked off one of his goals for the 2021 season, capturing the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title and capped the South Boston Speedway points season with a victory in the 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 38th at Darlington

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Trouble found Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team again in Saturday’s Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after an accident ended the team’s day early and led to a 38th-place finish. The Las Vegas native was on a mission for a good finish from the drop of the green flag. He started seventh and, despite reporting an ill-handling racecar, Herbst continued to hold his position in the opening laps. The No. 98 Monster Energy driver ran in the top-10 for a majority of Stage 1 until his loose Ford Mustang caused him to fall back to 12th, where he ended the stage. When the caution came out on lap 45, crew chief Richard Boswell brought his driver down pit road for four tires, fuel and a major air-pressure adjustment to combat the balance issues. The Monster Energy team gained him three spots on pit road to restart seventh for Stage 2 on lap 53. On the restart, Herbst fought to stay in the top-10 but reported that his Ford Mustang needed more front turn. He fell back to 12th but surged forward in the final six laps of the stage as the front end of the car started to come back to him. Ultimately, he would end up 11th in the second stage. During the stage break, Herbst came down pit road for four fresh tires, fuel and another air-pressure adjustment. Unfortunately, Herbst was forced to come down pit road a second time to work on his Ford Mustang. He restarted the final stage 29th and didn’t waste time in his drive back to the front. He broke into the top-20 on lap 106, just eight laps after the start of the final stage. On lap 107, Herbst was continuing his race to the front when the No. 44 of Tommy Joe Martins slowed on the track in front of him. With nowhere to go, the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang collided with the back of the slow car. The team would have to end its day 40 laps short of the scheduled race distance.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Matt Quade Scores Second Pro Late Model Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Lipscombe, Brooks returned to Victory Lane, and Lance Grady Grabs Career First Modified Win

Matt Quade of Avenue, VA, grabbed the lead on the opening lap and led flag to flag to score his second Victory Lap Pro Late Model win of the season. With only one caution on lap 4 Quade kept a steady pace in front of the battle for second between Chuck Bowie, Justin Williams, and Jeremy Pilkerton. With the action behind him, Quade cruised to the win.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NCS: What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 at Darlington

It’s the Playoffs: After last week at Daytona the series has moved onto Darlington Raceway for a 500-mile showdown for the second year in a row. With Kyle Larson winning the regular season championship it’s put Denny Hamlin in a hole who hasn’t won also season. Kevin Harvick the 2014 season champion is also stuck way back at the bottom of the playoff drivers and with three races to dig out its going to be a challenge.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy’s UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes NASCAR Cup Champion Kurt Busch

Start your engines for a special episode! Monster Energy is proud to welcome NASCAR Cup Champion and racing icon Kurt Busch on Episode 13 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny. The one-hour episode features the professional racer who will pilot the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry car for 23XI Racing (pronounced ‘twenty-three eleven’) beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Almirola Finishes 16th at Darlington

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-115):. ● Aric Almirola started eighth and finished eighth, earning three bonus points. ● Almirola held his Smithfield...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Ryan Lilick, Brian Hirthler and Kunsman Win Features at Grandview Speedway Saturday Night

Ryan Lilick, behind the wheel of the Dennis and Debbie Becker-owned No. 49, avoided all accidents in the caution filled 30-lap 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series T.P. Trailers Modified feature on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway to score his first career victory in the division. Prior to switching to the Modified division a few years ago, he had won seven Sportsman features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy